Boston Public Schools providing pre-loaded CharlieCards to help students prepare for Orange Line shutdown

“These seven-day passes are available for everyone to just go a couple times, try different ways to see what feels most comfortable,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said to reporters on Thursday. She added that any students arriving late to school during the closure will not be penalized.

The CharlieCards are loaded with free seven-day passes so that children and families can try out new routes they may consider taking during the shutdown.

Boston Public Schools is providing 5,000 pre-loaded CharlieCards ahead of the start of the school year to help students and families prepare for the 30-day closure of the Orange Line.

The district’s transportation department delivered the CharlieCards to principals on Thursday and schools will make arrangements for families to receive them, according to BPS. Each family will receive one seven-day pass.

Students will also still receive breakfast even if they arrive after the bell, the mayor’s office said in a statement, and additional staff will be on hand to help guide students along the Orange Line shuttle route.

The Orange Line shutdown from Oak Grove to Forest Hills starts Friday at 9 p.m. until the morning of Sept. 19 and will overlap with the city’s public schools welcoming students back to class on Sept. 8.

At least eight BPS high schools are a short distance from the Orange Line, collectively serving nearly 6,000 students, according to a Globe review of state data. School officials estimate that approximately 4,676 students live within a mile of an Orange Line stop and receive a T pass from BPS.

Wu said on Thursday that more updates will be provided as it gets closer to the start of the school year.

“This is going to be a particularly impactful experience for our students who are coming back to school, and the last week of this shutdown overlaps with the first week of Boston Public Schools’ new school year,” Wu said. “BPS has been working to ensure that students, families, teachers and staff can get to school, can plan out their routes, can see what is happening.”

If families would like to receive yellow bus service instead of MBTA service, they can apply for a waiver on the BPS Transportation Support Portal for students in 7th and 8th grade.

