Candidate calls for R.I. to start allowing online mail ballot applications

Beauté, a North Smithfield Democrat, is running against Representative Gregg Amore, an East Providence Democrat, in a primary to try to succeed Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor. The winner will face Republican Pat Cortellessa, of Cranston.

The Let RI Vote Act, which the General Assembly passed earlier this year, does allow for online mail ballot applications. But Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office held off on fully implementing that section of the law this year because it didn’t want to rush a new online system into place just before an election.

PROVIDENCE — Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic candidate for secretary of state, on Thursday called for Rhode Island to begin allowing voters to apply for mail ballots online — something Massachusetts voters can do now.

On Thursday, Beauté issued a statement calling for Rhode Island to implement an online system to apply for mail ballots, saying, “Massachusetts offers this convenience, as do many other states, and Rhode Island should as well. It will be one of the first changes I plan to implement after I am elected as secretary of state.”

Beauté, who works at a tech start-up in Boston, said, ”As a software expert and get-it-done business person, I know how to make this happen securely and conveniently.”

In an interview, Beauté said online mail ballot applications should have been available to Rhode Islanders this year. “It’s not because of the current secretary of state’s lack of effort,” she said. “I respect Ms. Gorbea a great deal.”

Rather, she blamed “political games” and bureaucracy, saying, “We are not doing our due diligence. I’m disappointed in the legislature for not doing enough to help pass it earlier and folks behind the scenes creating barriers.”

Johnathan Berard, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said Gorbea’s office has launched the first phase of a plan to implement that section of the law. He said voters can now go online and fill out an application for a mail ballot, but the application will then be mailed to them for their signature.

But the secretary of state’s office did not want to fully switch to a new online system with the primaries coming up on Sept. 13 and general election on Nov. 8, he said.

“Trust in our elections is of paramount importance to the secretary of state and the office,” Berard said. “So we are being careful not to rush any application that interacts with our central voter registration system, especially this close to an election.”

In an April 29 letter to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Gorbea urged the legislature to amend the bill to launch online mail ballot applications in 2023, rather than right away.

“I am excited and supportive of this change,” she wrote. “It is in alignment with other modernization efforts implemented by my office that have enhanced voter access.”

But, Gorbea said, “I know that implementation of any new application takes time to ensure it is secure and meets voter expectations. Given the final phase of the redistricting process and preparations for the upcoming elections, I again recommend amending this section of the legislation to establish an effective launch date of July 1, 2023.”

The legislature did not amend the bill.

Amore noted he was the second co-sponsor on the House version of the Let RI Vote Act, and said he wants to begin online mail ballot applications “as quickly as possible — as long as it’s tested.”

He said the secretary of state’s office told the bill’s sponsors that it would be difficult to fully implement in time for the fall elections and that cybersecurity experts wanted “to do a run-through first so you don’t disenfranchise voters.“ So, he said, “They took a cautious approach.”

Amore said he would defer to the secretary of state’s office on that timing. “As a legislature, we make the laws, and they have good quality (information technology) people in the Department of State” who regularly consult with the National Guard and Homeland Security on such matters, he said.

Amore said sponsors had hoped to pass the Let RI Vote Act early in this year’s legislative session so it would provide more time to implement the new requirements, but the Assembly passed the bill late in the session.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said it’s disappointing the online mail ballots applications won’t be available this year because that was one of the key features of the Let RI Vote Act.

He said advocates had hoped the General Assembly would pass the Let RI Vote Act in 2021 — and not in an election year — so the state would have more time to implement all sections of the law.

“Certainly, we wouldn’t want anything to go wrong where an untested system results in voters being denied access to the ballot,” Marion said.

But he said Massachusetts passed its VOTES Act after Rhode Island passed the Let RI Vote Act, and Massachusetts was able to get its system up and running because it had already tested the technology for online mail ballot applications.

Rhode Islanders have until Tuesday, Aug. 23, to submit a mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers for the statewide primary election on Sept. 13. Mail ballot applications must be received — and not postmarked — by that date. Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers.

On Thursday, Gorbea’s office tweeted, “Time is running out to return your mail ballot application if you plan to vote by mail in the September primary. We recommend hand-delivering it to your local board of canvassers.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.