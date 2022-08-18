Charging fellow inmates with Whitey Bulger’s murder is the easy part

A video surveillance camera captured them going into Bulger’s cell right after all the cell doors in the general population opened for the morning, shortly before Bulger’s battered body was found. Sherlock Holmes wasn’t needed on this one.

Bulger’s body was barely cold by the time law enforcement sources were telling us that Geas and DeCologero were the chief suspects in the murder of the Boston gangster at the Hazelton federal penitentiary in West Virginia in 2018. A third inmate was charged with conspiracy.

As anticlimaxes go, the indictment of Freddy Geas and Paul DeCologero for the murder of South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger ranks up there on the all-time list.

So, you might ask, what took almost four years for the feds to charge Bulger’s fellow inmates with his murder?

That’s a good question. So is this: Why was Bulger’s irreversibly declining medical condition suddenly and inexplicably upgraded so he could be transferred from a prison in Florida to the one in West Virginia?

Here’s another one: Why would the US Bureau of Prisons take an 89-year-old gangster from Massachusetts, who gave information about the Mafia to the FBI, and put him in the general population with somebody like Geas, a gangster from Massachusetts who was doing a life sentence for killing people at the Mafia’s behest?

The first question is probably the easiest to answer. The feds are notoriously slow when it comes to prison murders. The suspects are usually not going anywhere, though in this case the third man charged, Sean McKinnon, 36, Geas’s cellmate, had been released. He was charged with conspiracy in the murder but not with taking part in the attack.

Still, the foot-dragging in this case gave rise to suspicion that the feds were putting off this day of reckoning as long as possible because there’s simply no way the Bureau of Prisons is going to come out of this looking anything but incompetent, reckless, criminally negligent, or a combination of all three.

The second question, about prison officials fiddling with Bulger’s medical records to grease his transfer, could prove embarrassing, or worse, for the BOP. The evidence to date suggests Bulger had proved to be a pain in the neck for staff at the Florida prison, so they cooked the medical books and made him somebody else’s problem.

The third question — why Bulger, elderly, infirm, and confined to a wheelchair, was thrown in with sharks like Geas and DeCologero — is probably the most significant one that could be answered at trial.

Bulger, who murdered and profited obscenely from the drugs that poisoned his South Boston neighborhood even as he and his enablers claimed he was a benevolent gangster who protected Southie, lived a charmed life of crime precisely because he was an FBI informant.

And Geas had a particular reason to hate informants. He is doing life because of one.

Geas is Greek, so he could not be inducted into the Mafia. But the Mafia in western Massachusetts coveted him as a hitman and had him do their dirty work. When they all got arrested, Geas’s Mafia boss became a government witness, testifying against him. Geas, who believed in the Mafia code of omerta even as his Mafia goombahs made a mockery of it, turned down offers of leniency in exchange for becoming a government witness.

Geas also held Bulger responsible for framing a friend of his for murder.

Put it this way: The absolute last person the Bureau of Prisons should have put Whitey Bulger anywhere near was Freddy Geas.

DeCologero, meanwhile, ran with a North Shore organized crime crew that was close to a Mafia faction that would have harbored a deep hatred of Bulger.

Bulger was dead within 12 hours of arriving at Hazelton. He was alive when the cell door closed that night. He was unrecognizable shortly after the cell doors opened automatically the next morning, beaten to death with a padlock.

Charging two fellow gangsters with his murder was the easy part. The hard part is having the integrity and courage to show why Bulger was put in a position to be murdered.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.