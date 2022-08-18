fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters extinguish large brushfire in Natick

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated August 18, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Natick fire officials said they had several units battling the blaze beginning about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, with support from Sherborn, Framingham, Wayland, Dover, Ashland, and Hopkinton firefighters.Natick Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished a large brushfire near a Mass Audubon property in Natick on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Natick fire officials said on Facebook that they had several units battling the blaze beginning about 7:45 p.m., with support from Sherborn, Framingham, Wayland, Dover, Ashland, and Hopkinton firefighters.

Sherborn fire officials said on Facebook that about 15 of the town’s firefighters were assisting at the brushfire on South Street, just over the Sherborn town line.

A video posted by the Sherborn Fire Department showed a line of fire through the brush and pale smoke rising into the night sky. Photos posted by the Natick Fire Department showed orange flames ringing the trees along the horizon contrasted against a dramatic blue sky.

The bulk of the fire had been knocked down before 10 p.m., but crews remained at the site and continued wetting down hotspots, Natick fire officials said on Twitter.

Crews had completed the work and packed up just before midnight, Natick officials said.

Officials at the Natick Fire Department and Mass Audubon could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

