Former rookie state trooper indicted in I-93 crash that killed Winthrop motorcyclist

Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with the death of Christopher Zike, 51, of Winthrop, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A former rookie State Police trooper who had graduated from the academy just one week earlier has been indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston last year, officials said.

Carr is scheduled for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 4.

He was arraigned on Oct. 29, the day of the crash, in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, the Globe reported. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and he was freed on $5,000 cash bail with orders to refrain from driving and drinking alcohol.

The indictment moves the case to Suffolk Superior Court.

Advertisement

‘“As a member of law enforcement, Kristopher Carr had first-hand knowledge of the consequences that can result from driving drunk,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “That he chose to ignore those consequences cost Christopher Zike his life. My office is available to Mr. Zike’s loved ones — and all survivors of motor vehicle homicide — to ensure that they have the support and resources they need.”

Carr’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Carr was a probationary trooper and was off duty and under the influence of alcohol as he drove a 2020 Ford Explorer on I-93 south in Boston around 1:30 a.m. prosecutors said.

While driving in the far-left travel lane, Carr leaned over to kiss a woman in his front passenger seat, causing the SUV to swerve and hit the median barrier, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The Explorer was damaged on the front driver’s side and came to rest perpendicular to the median, and the crash caused its airbags to deploy, prosecutors said.

While the SUV was stopped on the interstate, Zike struck the Explorer with a motorcycle he was riding, causing him to be thrown from the cycle and suffer injuries that led to his death later at Boston Medical Center, according to the district attorney’s office.

Carr and his passenger were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries from the initial crash, prosecutors said. Detectives who spoke with Carr at the hospital said “he had glassy eyes and spoke with a thick tongue,” according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.