‘I’m very worried’: Chinatown community braces for 30-day Orange Line shutdown with many unanswered questions

Li said her husband recently got turned around on the T, which does not have Chinese translations in stations, while trying to return home from work and didn’t arrive until 1:00 a.m., three hours after she was expecting him.

Li, 52, commutes from Somerville every day except Sunday to her job in Chinatown as a home health aide for the elderly. Her husband makes the same commute into Chinatown, and then takes a bus provided by the restaurant where he works to Marlborough.

Jie Zhen Li and her husband haven’t had a good night sleep since they learned last week that the MBTA’s Orange Line will be shutting down for 30 days, starting Friday evening.

“Because we don’t know English, we are afraid to go anywhere,” she said through an interpreter. “The restaurant vans don’t wait. I’m very worried.”

Li was among more than 100 people who gathered at Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown on Wednesday evening to hear from MBTA and Boston officials about plans to help them navigate the next month without the Orange Line.

Many appeared frustrated as they reviewed printed maps and advisories showing that Chinatown is left out of the planned shuttle bus route that will replace Orange Line service. The plan directs people who use the Chinatown stop to the Silver Line bus and the Green Line at Boylston Station, which is not accessible for people with disabilities.

At Wednesday’s meeting, MBTA Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Donahue-Rodriguez said the T will be putting a shuttle bus stop in Chinatown, something Mayor Michelle Wu and City Council president Ed Flynn have been calling for, and adding a stop on the outbound Silver Line 4 route. The announcement drew applause but provided little reassurance when no other details were offered.

A tweet from the MBTA during the meeting said the new Silver Line stop will be on Surface Road between Kneeland and Beach streets.

With less than two days before the unprecedented shutdown begins, those who live and work in Chinatown are running out of time to figure out their travel plans, and officials had few immediate answers.

Donahue-Rodriguez urged people who have questions during the shutdown to call an MBTA hotline, but it was not clear whether someone who speaks Chinese would be able to answer questions in real time.

“Some people will have the leisure to say, ‘Hey, if I want to be two hours late, it’s fine,’” said Karen Chen, executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association. “But some people don’t have that leisure ... you’re also putting their jobs in jeopardy ... it is not the workers’ fault that they don’t have public transit to get to work.”

The MBTA announced it would be shutting down the entire Orange Line from the evening of Aug. 19 until the morning of Sept. 19 with a little more than two weeks notice. The shutdown will allow the MBTA to make much-needed upgrades to its tracks and hopefully improve Orange Line service.

The MBTA is encouraging Orange Line riders to take the commuter rail, which will be essentially free for those who show a Charlie Card or CharlieTicket to conductors at stations in zones 1A, 1, and 2. Commuter rail trains will stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove stations.

Plans released last week show the T will provide free shuttle bus service north of Boston on a route from Oak Grove to Government Center stations and to the south on a route from Forest Hills to Copley stations. Riders can connect to the Green Line at Government Center and Copley stations to switch between the routes. The MBTA has said that maneuvering shuttle buses to Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center stations would slow down service for the entire route.

In the absence of finalized plans for Chinatown, Li pleaded with the officials for signs written in Chinese and Chinese-speaking staff at each stop to help with navigation. Donahue-Rodriguez said he didn’t think that would be possible.

Yia Kuong Lo, 72, who takes the Orange Line to Somerville for physical therapy three times a week, said the meeting left him with more questions than answers.

“I learned there will be people at the stops to help, but they won’t speak my language,” he said through an interpreter. “I’ll have to ask my neighbors how they plan to get around.”

Li said she is planning to practice her new route on Friday, which will likely include riding the Orange Line shuttle buses from Assembly Station to Government Center, then switching to the Green Line and taking it to Boylston Station, then walking several blocks.

Her biggest worry is that she won’t know when to get off.

“I hope there will be more Chinese information,” she said through an interpreter, shaking her head. “When they announce the stops, it won’t be in Chinese.”

