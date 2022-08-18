Long burning brush fires force closure of Lynn Woods and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

In Lynn, the fire department announced the closure of the city-owned Lynn Woods Reservation, where five separate fires “of various sizes” have totaled 26 acres, according to statement on Facebook. While most of the running fire has been contained, the fire is expected to flare up again with the continued wind overnight.

At Breakheart, a property of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, multiple fires flared up on Tuesday. The state agency on Thursday tweeted the reservation, which has two lakes and acres of forest, “has closed to the public due to ongoing wildfires causing heavy smoke and active fires along the paved path.”

Multiple smoky brush fires forced the closure on Thursday of both Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, according to state and local officials.

“The fires are deep seeded and burning underground along the root system,” the statement said. “This is weakening trees and State Forestry reports that some smaller ones have fallen.”

Crews will continue operations early tomorrow morning along with resources from state forestry units.

“Until we see some significant rain, this will most likely be a long duration event,” the statement said. “There is currently no time frame that the reservation will be open to the public again.”

While the fire wasn’t threatening any structures in the area, the roads needed to be kept clear for safety reasons and so that firefighters could operate multiple pieces of apparatus in the area, the statement said.

Blowing winds sent smoke billowing through Lynn and neighboring communities, including Salem.

The smoky conditions prompted residents to contact public safety officials in each community.

Salem Deputy Fire Chief John Payne said that his department has been inundated with calls about a smoky odor in various parts of the city.

Residents who have been calling reporting illegal burning, not realizing that the order is coming from the brush fire in Lynn, Payne said. Salem Hospital and Salem State University are among those that have called to report an odor of smoke, Payne said.

Wind gusts were forecast from the northwest to west Thursday night, Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist. for the National Weather Service said. Smoke could be blown anywhere east to southeast of the fire.

However, overnight wind gusts were forecast to be light at five to 10 miles-per-hour, Gaucher said. There could be an occasional gust of 10 to 15 miles-per-hour.

The group Friends of Lynn Woods also said on its Facebook page Thursday urged people to stay away and let fire crews do their job.

“Trees will come down, and it is likely burning underground,” the group said. “It is dangerous. It is not a spectator sport. Until further notice, stay out of the woods and let the fire and police do their jobs.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.