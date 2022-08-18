Man fatally shot at Quincy apartment building

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

Quincy police officers responded to 5 Crown Drive at 12:40 a.m., where they located a man suffering gunshot wounds in the building’s stairwell leading from the parking area, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

A man has died following a shooting at a Quincy apartment building early Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name but said he was in his 30s.

“Law enforcement does not believe there is any ongoing threat to neighbors in the area,” the district attorney’s statement said.

The death is under investigation by Quincy police and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, the statement said.





