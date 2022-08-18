Mayor Wu urges employers not to penalize late workers during Orange Line shutdown

Wu said the city of Boston is continuing to allow hybrid work at managers’ discretion.

“This will impact every single commuter,” Wu said at a news conference, where she provided an overview of the city’s plans for the transit closure. “Your commute will be affected in some way even if not directly on the Orange Line.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged employers Thursday not to penalize anyone who is late to work during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown, which begins Friday night.

“We as a workforce are also trying to model giving that flexibility and allowing for some decongestion of our roads wherever possible,” Wu said.

Students in the city’s public schools who are late for class will not be penalized, Wu said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is shutting down the Orange Line from Oak Grove to Forest Hill starting Friday at 9 p.m. until the morning of Sept. 19.

Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets, said officials created two hubs for shuttle buses at Government Center and Copley Square, setting aside extra curb space to allow people to get on and off more efficiently. The city also created temporary bus lanes for shuttles to run between Orange Line stations, with “substantial parking restrictions” in place along those routes. The block of State Street between Congress and Washington streets will also be closed to general traffic.

Franklin-Hodge also said the city is conducting an accessibility review of sidewalks and loading areas to address any potential hazards.

“If there’s one thing that I want everyone in Boston to hear, it’s that we have your back, we will get through this, and we will have a strong transportation system when this is done,” Franklin-Hodge said.





