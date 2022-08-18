MBTA apologizes for signs that showed wrong date of Orange Line shutdown

“Yikes! The MBTA signs outside of the North Station Subway entrance are wrong,” tweeted Tom Ryan, a senior advisor on government affairs at A Better City . “MBTA please fix.”

Several transit riders pointed out the problem with the signs, which said that there would be no service on the Orange Line from Aug. 22 to Sept. 18 — three days after the actual service disruption begins — after spotting the errors outside of Haymarket and North Station Thursday.

The month-long Orange Line shutdown takes effect on Friday night. But a few signs outside of some T stations this week left passengers confused for appearing to say otherwise.

The MBTA responded shortly after Ryan and at least one other person flagged the issue, and said the team responsible for handling and posting the signs in the affected areas would be addressing the matter.

In an email to the Globe, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the transit agency was aware of the problem with the messaging.

“The MBTA apologizes for the error. The signs are being replaced with the correct date,” said Pesaturo.

A third person said on Twitter that there was a similar problem at Community College station, but did not post a photo. According to NBC Boston, there was also an incorrect sign at Tufts Medical Center.

Pesaturo said T personnel found a third station where a sign had the incorrect date, and that workers “are double-checking every A-frame sign up and down the line.”

At least one person said the language on the sign may have been trying to convey when an accompanying graphic about alternative routes would be accurate, beginning Monday.

“It is during 8/22 - 9/18 that the diagram will be accurate, with [Green Line] shuttles, etc. But that’s a needlessly confusing (and misleading) nuance, which is very unfortunate,” the person tweeted.

In the coming days, both part of the Green Line and the entirety of the Orange Line will be shut down simultaneously.

The Orange Line will be closed for replacement of tracks and repairs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19, while shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between Union Square and Government Center from Aug. 22 to Sept. 19.

The impending shutdowns have caused a headache for commuters, who have been asked to seek alternative travel methods and warned that their “commute will likely be longer.” Traffic congestion is expected to be severe throughout the region, officials have said.

When asked Thursday about the confusing signs, Mayor Michelle Wu said “this is why we need all of your help in getting the word out,” referring to a scrum of reporters around her.

“This is quite confusing when residents still see this, but we hope that our efforts to spread the word,” along with partnering organizations, will help “fill some of those gaps,” she said.

Confusion spurred by the incorrect dates posted on the signs caused further frustration among riders Thursday.

Ryan said he noticed the mix-up at the North Station subway entrance around 9 a.m. He snapped a photo and tweeted it out to bring it to the attention of T officials. His tweet almost immediately generated buzz, with others replying that they, too, had noticed a mix-up with the language on the sign.

“I know the dates, but I know maybe the public who don’t really follow as closely as I do, may be confused,” said Ryan, whose job at A Better City includes working as a transportation advocate. “And that’s disappointing, but it’s fixable. Hopefully they help to get the right information out there.”

He added, “It’s not a great sign. But I also know it’s very hard — there’s a lot of moving parts.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.