Person pulled from vehicle with jaws of life after Tyngsborough crash

A driver had to be removed with the jaws of life following a two-vehicle crash on Frost Road in Tyngsborough on Thursday night, officials said.
The drivers of both vehicles were traveling alone and were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tyngsborough police Sergeant Jacob Ahern, who said did not disclose the age or sex of the drivers.
The crash took place about 10 p.m. near 91 Frost Road, the location of Lawndale Farm, Ahern said.
No further information was immediately available.
