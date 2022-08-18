Revelers gather for Provincetown’s 44th annual Carnival Parade

People danced as parade floats drove past at the 44th Annual Carnival Parade on Thursday.

“Monsters, Myths, & Legends,” was the theme, and the crowd included unicorns, fauns, gorgons, mermen, and other imaginary creatures.

Revelers clad in giant pink flowers, Cookie Monster tutus, and all manner of rainbow attire as they packed Provincetown for the 44th annual Carnival Parade on Thursday.

The parade traced its way down Commercial Street from the Harbor Hotel in the East End to the US Coast Guard station in the West End, Grand marshal Mx. Justin Vivian Bond rode by on a giant bed covered in hot-pink satin sheets.

The weeklong Carnival celebration ends Saturday. It has been produced by the Provincetown Business Guild since the organization’s founding in 1978.

Lawrence Moran and Aliyah Schierer waved as performers and decorated floats made their way down Commercial Street. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Bubbles floated around attendees at the 44th Annual Carnival Parade. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

