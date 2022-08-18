She lost her great-grandmother’s diamond ring at a beach in N.H. A man found it with his metal detector.

For 29-year-old Francesca Teal, the odds turned out to be in her favor, thanks to social media and a metal detector hobbyist who was dogged in his pursuit of finding it for her.

When you lose a diamond ring in the ocean, what are the chances that you’ll get it back?

When Francesca Teal lost her wedding ring in the ocean in Hampton, N.H. on Aug. 6, she feared she would never see it again.

It all started on Aug. 6, when Teal was at North Beach in Hampton, N.H., with her husband.

She and her husband were in the water tossing a football back and forth to each other when suddenly, her wedding ring slipped off her finger. She watched in horror as her ring — a cherished family heirloom that once belonged to her great-grandmother — disappeared into waist-deep water.

Advertisement

“This one throw hit my hand, and I saw the ring pop off my finger and go into the water,” Teal said in a phone interview on Thursday. “In that moment, my heart dropped.”

Her husband told her to not move from where she was standing, and they began to look around for the ring. At one point a woman nearby offered them a pair of goggles so they could see more clearly in the water. They spent hours looking around in the water, but had no luck.

Teal told the lifeguard at the beach what happened. “I went to the lifeguard and said, ‘if anyone picks up a ring, I just lost mine.’”

Teal then posted a photo of the ring on Facebook, and described the location of where she was when she lost it.

“Hello! Long shot here……… earlier today I was at The Wall, North Beach, Hampton N.H.& unfortunately lost my wedding ring in the ocean,” she wrote in a post on a Hampton Beach Facebook group. “We searched for hours with no luck... hoping this gets to anyone who might have a metal detector and goes to north beach frequently. It was in front of/around the 18th street area... just hoping if someone does happen to find it it can make its way back to me.. I appreciate all the help from those on the beach today looking as well. Here’s a photo for reference… thank you!”

Advertisement

“The post was shared thousands of times,” she said. “It was just wild.”

Teal started getting messages from people who do metal detecting as a hobby. One of them was Lou Asci.

Asci, who lives in Marshfield, went out searching for her ring.

“He said don’t lose hope,” she said. “He was so determined.”

On the evening of Aug. 14, more than a week after she lost the ring, Asci contacted her with incredible news: he found a ring that looked like hers.

Asci sent her a photo of the ring.

“Please tell me this is the ring,” he wrote, “so I can finally get off this beach.”

Teal couldn’t believe it.

“Omg,” she wrote. “That’s it!!!”

Asci went to Teal’s home in Groveland and gave the ring to her husband, Austin, to put back on her finger. He then captured the special moment on video.

“I thanked him so much,” she said.

Teal also posted a thank you message on Facebook and shared the good news to the Hampton Beach Residents & Friends Facebook group.

“I posted in here last week about my ring that fell in the ocean on 8.6, at North Beach in Hampton & I’m so happy to say —- My ring was found and has been brought back to me!” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who shared that post, sent well wishes or prayed to St. Anthony. But mostly thank you to Lou Asci & all the other very kind, generous & inspiring strangers that took time out of their days to search for it. I have been so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week. It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others. People helping people, I will always extend my hand to others in the way you all have showed to me. As my Dad would say ‘do good, be good’ Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Advertisement













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.