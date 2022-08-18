Taunton man charged with manufacturing and dealing firearms, including ghost guns

Viera made his initial court appearance Thursday and was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, according to the statement.

William Viera, 33, is charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Federal agents identified Viera as an illegal firearms dealer and ghost gun manufacturer around April, the statement said.

A Taunton man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms, including ghost guns, without a license, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are often made without a serial number. Viera was contacted by federal agents, through the use of a cooperating witness, in April about available firearms, the statement said.

“It is alleged that in the communications, Viera stated he owned a 3D printer which he used to manufacture PMFs, including a Glock-style PMF,” prosecutors said. “Viera also allegedly made completed firearms from unfinished firearms kits, and sold the completed firearms to other individuals.” .

The witness later met Viera at his home multiple times and allegedly saw him in possession of a Glock-style PMF. Viera allegedly sold three Glock style PMFs and ammunition to the cooperating witness during three separate controlled purchases between July 15, 2022, and Aug. 8, 2022, according to the statement.

Viera has prior felony convictions, including a 2012 conviction in Bristol County for armed robbery for which he was sentenced to two to five years in prison, and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, the statement said.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.