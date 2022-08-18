fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men shot in gas station parking lot in Roxbury

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after two men were shot in a gas station parking lot in Roxbury early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a Sunoco gas station at 895 Massachusetts Ave. at 4:12 a.m. where two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made, Tavares said.

