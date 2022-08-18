Two men shot in gas station parking lot in Roxbury

Authorities are investigating after two men were shot in a gas station parking lot in Roxbury early Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a Sunoco gas station at 895 Massachusetts Ave. at 4:12 a.m. where two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.
The victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made, Tavares said.
