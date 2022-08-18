US Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks out for victims of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins spoke out in support of the victims of notorious South Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger on Thursday after officials announced that three men had been indicted in the fatal beating of Bulger at a West Virginia penitentiary in 2018.

“Today our hearts are with the 19 known murder victims and their loved ones, as well as anyone ever harmed by this man,” Rollins said in a statement. Bulger was charged with killing 19 people and convicted in 11 murders.

“He was a serial murderer, and each mention of his name is a trigger to the families he devastated, reopening wounds that we can only hope had finally started to heal,” Rollins added.