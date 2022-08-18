US Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks out for victims of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins spoke out in support of the victims of notorious South Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger on Thursday after officials announced that three men had been indicted in the fatal beating of Bulger at a West Virginia penitentiary in 2018.
“Today our hearts are with the 19 known murder victims and their loved ones, as well as anyone ever harmed by this man,” Rollins said in a statement. Bulger was charged with killing 19 people and convicted in 11 murders.
“He was a serial murderer, and each mention of his name is a trigger to the families he devastated, reopening wounds that we can only hope had finally started to heal,” Rollins added.
Advertisement
The statement went on to list the 19 people believed to have been killed by Bulger: Arthur Barrett, John Callahan, Richard Castucci, Edward Connors, Debra Davis, Michael Donahue, Edward Halloran, Deborah Hussey, Thomas King, Francis Leonard, Paul McGonagle, John McIntyre, Michael Milano, Alfred Notorangeli, William O’Brien, James O’Toole, Albert Plummer, James Sousa, and Roger Wheeler.
Charged Wednesday in Bulger’s death were Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, according to the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Geas, a Mafia enforcer from West Springfield who is serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and DeCologero, of Lowell, “are accused of striking 89-year-old Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death” on Oct. 30, 2018, at US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., authorities said.
Rollins said the indictments being “the process of holding the men alleged to have violently ended a life accountable. In the truest of ironies, Bulger’s family has experienced the excruciating pain and trauma their relative inflicted on far too many, and the justice system is now coming to their aid.”
Advertisement
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.