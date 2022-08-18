Woman drives SUV onto second floor of South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree

Braintree police officers responded to the mall at 11:45 a.m. and found a late-model Lincoln MKX on the mall’s second floor, the Braintree Police Department said in a statement. The driver was still in the car and shoppers were speaking with her, the statement said.

A woman drove her SUV inside the South Shore Plaza mall on Thursday, police said, passing by a few stores on the upper-level mezzanine before coming to a stop as shoppers looked on in confusion.

A woman drove her SUV on to the second floor of the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nobody was injured, police said.

Nobody was hurt, but the woman, who police described as elderly, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the department said. She was evaluated by a mental health clinician at the scene, police said.

Police say the driver entered the mall from the south garage via a pedestrian bridge. A safety bollard was missing from the entrance due to a recent accident, police said, leaving an open path for the vehicle to enter once the automatic door sensors activated.

“The doors opened and she drove right in,” Braintree Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon said.

The woman slowly drove into the mall, turned left, and then drove about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level, the statement said.

The vehicle knocked over a planter and other items and sustained minor damage, the statement said. Police said mall management will replace the bollard “as soon as possible.”

Police said they’ve requested the woman’s driver’s license be suspended by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Witnesses took to social media and posted videos and photos of the white SUV parked in front of Torrid, a retail clothing chain.





