Woman’s body recovered from Charles River

The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River Wednesday night after she was spotted diving from a bridge in Cambridge, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead at 11:12 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department Marine Unit after nearly three hours of searching, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the Charles River after witnesses walking across the John W. Weeks Bridge reported seeing a woman diving into the water and not resurfacing. The bridge is located between the Andersen Memorial Bridge and Western Avenue Bridge, and is near Harvard University.