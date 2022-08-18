Woman’s body recovered from Charles River

The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River Wednesday night after she was spotted diving from a bridge in Cambridge, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead at 11:12 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department Marine Unit after nearly three hours of searching, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the Charles River after witnesses walking across the John W. Weeks Bridge reported seeing a woman diving into the water and not resurfacing. The bridge is located between the Andersen Memorial Bridge and Western Avenue Bridge, and is near Harvard University.
The witnesses saw the woman lying on a ledge of the bridge before diving into the water, Procopio said.
Cambridge Fire and Police, State Police, Boston Fire, Pro Emergency Medical Services, and Boston EMS all assisted in the search for the victim, according to a statement from the Cambridge Fire Department.
The woman was “obviously deceased” when she was found, according to Procopio, and she was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an examination.
An investigation into the cause and manner of her death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and Massachusetts State Police Troop H, Procopio said.
The woman was not a permanent resident of Massachusetts, according to Procopio.
