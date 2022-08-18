CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources,’ host Stelter leaving network

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN's conservative critics.