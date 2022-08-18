Rosalynn Carter marks 95th birthday with butterflies

That interest led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, which was established in the southwest Georgia town after the former first lady grew concerned about the future of butterflies, which are crucial to the pollination of flowering plants.

The wife of former president Jimmy Carter, 97, has a fascination with butterflies dating back to childhood, when she was entranced by the colorful insects flitting around her mother’s flowers in Plains, Ga., longtime friend and neighbor Annette Wise said.

Rosalynn Carter, the second-oldest US first lady ever, turned 95 Thursday on a birthday marked not just with cards and best wishes, but with butterflies.

“She read an article in 2013 about the decline in monarchs and decided she wanted to do something about it,” Wise said.

Wise said she helped Carter establish a garden featuring native milkweed, a prime habitat for monarch butterflies, at the home she shares with the former president, her husband of 76 years, but the public can’t visit it because of Secret Service security concerns. So Wise planted another garden nearby that could be open to visitors, and that helped lead to the butterfly trail, which includes 76 public and private gardens around rural Plains.

The butterfly trail will use Carter’s birthday to promote an annual statewide count of butterflies, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, set for Friday and Saturday, Wise said.

Last Saturday, at an event held in honor of the former first lady’s birthday, the Carters made one of their first public outings in a while for the dedication of a new butterfly sculpture that’s part of the trail and is on property next door to where she grew up. The former first lady, using a walker, flipped a switch to illuminate the artwork at nightfall.

“They’re not getting out too much. COVID is a real concern, and their ages, too,” Wise said.

Rosalynn Carter has championed several causes, including conservation, but is perhaps best known as a pioneer for mental health advocacy. She worked for the passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 and has continued the advocacy work through the Carter Center in Atlanta.

Bess Truman, the wife of President Harry Truman, is the only first lady to have outlived Rosalynn Carter, according to The National First Ladies Library. Truman, who was first lady from 1943 until 1953, died in 1982 at the age of 97.

Jimmy Carter, who will turn 98 on Oct. 1, is the oldest living US ex-president. Photos showed him seated in a wheelchair and smiling during the sculpture dedication.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday against two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor, shortly after an FBI agent who was working undercover in 2020 told jurors how a bridge played a role in the scheme.

Timothy Bates, who was known as “Red,” said he participated in a night ride to Elk Rapids, Mich., and encouraged Adam Fox to take a picture of the bridge near Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home when they got out of a pickup truck.

The government says blowing up the bridge as well as utility poles was part of Fox’s plan to get her at another time.

“They wanted to slow down law enforcement response,” Bates testified. “The vacation home of the governor and where that kidnapping was going to take place, or allegedly taking place, was north of the city.”

No kidnapping occurred. About a month later, Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and four others were arrested and accused of being domestic terrorists.

Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

Bates said he posed as someone who could get explosives. By fall 2020, he said there was talk in the group about buying bomb components, and the FBI wanted to stay on top of it. Another agent as well as informants already were inside the group.

The defense argues that Fox and Croft were entrapped by government operatives who fed their wild views. Prosecutors say the group wanted to trigger a national revolt and was especially furious over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer during the early stages of the pandemic.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump ‘endorses’ two N.Y. Democrats

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump made unwelcome endorsements Wednesday evening, sarcastically offering his support to candidates who once helped lead impeachment efforts against him.

Trump’s unexpected meddling in two New York City congressional primaries drew immediate denunciations from the candidates, Representative Carolyn Maloney and Dan Goldman, a lawyer.

Writing on Truth Social, a little-used social media platform he founded in October after Twitter banned him, Trump lavished praise on Maloney and Goldman, both Democrats.

With Wednesday’s mock endorsements, the former president again demonstrated his penchant for inserting himself into as many political debates as possible, even while being besieged on multiple fronts.

Each candidate played a role in the first of Trump’s two impeachments. Maloney was acting chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Goldman was the inquiry’s chief investigator.

Both are now competing to represent newly drawn districts in the city, and neither wasted time in recoiling from the former president’s sarcastic expression of favor.

Trump described Maloney, who is running in the new 12th Congressional District in Manhattan, as “a kind and wonderful person who has always said terrific things about me and will support me no matter what I do.”

“Carolyn has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he wrote. “She will never let our Conservative Movement down!”

Trump described Goldman, who is running in the new 10th Congressional District in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as “highly intelligent.” He also said the former impeachment investigator would assist congressional Republicans in their efforts to defeat “the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying the country.”

Goldman quickly dismissed the endorsement as an act of online trolling. He said the former president was “pretending to endorse” him.

“True to form, Trump is trying to meddle in an election,” Goldman wrote on Twitter. “This is a pathetic attempt at fooling Democrats who are far smarter than Trump is, and it’s clear that only one candidate in NY-10 is living rent-free in Trump’s head.”

For her part, Maloney described the endorsement as “laughable.”

“Trump doesn’t respect women,” she tweeted. “He instigated the attacks on January 6th and claimed that the 2020 election was a big lie.

“He should be more concerned about the investigation I’m leading as Chair of the Oversight Committee into the storage of his classified documents at Mar-a-Lago,” she added. “Thanks, but no thanks. I’ll pass.”

Trump has a long history of using social media to promote his political objectives, mock his adversaries, hock his products, and seek attention from voters and the media.

But his ability to do so has been severely constrained since January 2021, when he was removed from a broad range of social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The companies said they banned him for his posts about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during which five people were killed and hundreds more were injured, and for his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The endorsements Trump made Wednesday appeared on Truth Social, an app that has struggled to attract users. In April, MarketWatch reported that the site has roughly 513,000 daily users, making it a relative ghost town compared with the more than 200 million users who log onto Twitter each day.

NEW YORK TIMES