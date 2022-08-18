Judge orders Justice Department to redact and release version of affidavit used to search Trump’s home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge Thursday ordered the government to redact and ultimately release a version of the highly sensitive warrant affidavit that was used to justify a search by the FBI last week of former President Donald Trump’s private home and club.

Ruling from the bench, the judge, Bruce Reinhart, said that there were portions of the affidavit that “could be presumptively unsealed.”

“Whether those portions would be meaningful for the public or the media,” he added, was not for him to decide.