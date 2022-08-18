City of Boston moves us all forward by pushing developers on diversity

The new Boston policy asking developers to disclose with whom they’re working on major real estate projects is a welcome sign for workers and entrepreneurs who are women and people of color (“In first, city to push diversity with private developers,” Page A1, Aug. 12). This new standard of transparency will open doors for hiring and contracting that is equitable and accessible to people who have been historically shut out.

Reporting on representation motivates the real estate industry to pick up the pace of creating and expanding opportunities for the Boston area’s businesses and residents. Responsible developers are ready to join with city leaders to build stronger and more diverse pipelines of workers and contractors. This positive change can happen even faster when our industry is held accountable.