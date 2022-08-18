Thousands of miles away, I fear for my friend in Ukraine

Before the war and like many 16-year-olds, Valeriia’s daily routine centered around school. She had attended the same school since first grade, just a 15-minute walk from her home. A typical day started at 8 a.m., much like my day in the suburbs of Boston. After school, I danced and played piano; Valeriia participated in her school’s choir and volleyball team. At home, Valeriia took her 2-year-old German shepherd, Jam, for walks around her neighborhood. Every day I looked forward to getting tackled by my goldendoodle, Noodle, when I came home. I told Valeriia stories about Noodle, and we laughed over the silly things our pets did. She said her family and Jam were “some of the most important things in my life.”

Two years ago, I got to know Valeriia through an international high school tutoring program. I had volunteered to tutor her in English; we’ve been online buddies ever since. Six months ago, everything changed.

Then came Feb. 24.

When I learned Russia had invaded Ukraine, I immediately tried to contact Valeriia. There was no response. Several agonizing hours later, I finally heard from her: She was shocked and shaken.

Our Zoom calls grew increasingly sporadic as Valeriia frequently lost power and Internet at her house — or wherever she was. Valeriia lived in Orikhiv, a town about 100 miles northwest of Mariupol, a city now in Russian hands. As she and her family moved around to avoid the bombings, I was no longer sure where she dialed in from. She emailed me one day: “I’m sorry I didn’t write for so long. Now the situation is very difficult. The fighting intensified in the direction of our city. I will write more when I can. Don’t worry, please!”

Later, she wrote, “It’s absolutely terrifying when the sound is so loud that the windows shatter. I was told it means the projectile fell close to the house — about five kilometers away. But it feels right next to me. We may not hear anything for an hour or two, but the silence is also scary.” While I stared at my bedroom wall, worrying about my upcoming biology unit test, Valeriia was hiding in her basement, worried a bomb might end her life.

“I’m fine,” she wrote in March, “although 10 minutes ago there was a siren and now we must be in shelter. So, if you don’t mind, let’s hold our session tomorrow or on another day convenient for you?”

“Convenient” for me? All of the everyday things that seemed like such problems to me suddenly felt so trivial.

In a Zoom meeting in April, I heard sirens and shouting in the background. The next moment, we lost our Internet connection and the screen went black.

Several weeks passed before we reconnected. This time, she wrote from a friend’s home some 60 miles west of her hometown. “We decided to leave our city. Because it’s really scary there. Now we have reached Zaporizhia, and tomorrow we will go to Kyiv.” Her family sometimes went several days without electricity or access to water; basic necessities were no longer dependable.

“My family decided that it would be safer for me and my sister to be outside our town where there are no such active shellings and bombings,” she added, “But, my parents will have to go back home — because my grandmother and Jam stayed behind.”

In May, our first Zoom meeting since early April, Valeriia told me that she couldn’t go back to school. “Some regions offer online classes but not mine. I hate every day that I have to wait, wait for something to happen. I miss my friends.”

In Kyiv, Valeriia did a lot of things with her hands: she drew, journaled, and knit traditional Ukrainian dolls called Motanka out of floral-patterned fabric and fresh flowers. She told me one day, “I am not a military expert, but we believe in the best. The situation in my country will soon improve and peace will come around the world.”

“Yes! I replied, “You will come visit me and I will go visit you when this is over.” I shared pictures of some of my favorite places while she showed me pictures of old buildings in a historic neighborhood in Kyiv.

In June, Valeriia and her sister had to move into a nearby apartment. “The university does not want to be responsible for us as the situation grows more dangerous.” Her voice was oddly calm. It was almost reassuring.

In July, I said to her on Zoom, “I am thinking of writing about your experience of the war — and how it has affected me. What do you think about this?” She immediately said, “I think that is a wonderful idea, I would really love that!” The following days, I received many emails that included pictures of Jam, necklaces she had strung together, and photos her mom had taken of destroyed buildings. Every week, she asked to read the latest draft.

Now, it’s August.

I have since grown strangely attached to Ukraine, a place I’ve never been. Valeriia’s life has been upended, and she doesn’t have any idea when — or even if — things will return to normal. So she lives day to day, fearing for her life, fearing for her family and friends, fearing for her country. Thousands of miles away, I fear along with her.

Estella Yan, a rising high-school senior, lives in Wellesley.