2022 NCAA rules changes in college football address targeting and faking injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — College football players penalized for targeting can have part of their punishment appealed, players faking injuries to stop the clock might not get away with it like they used to and blocking below the waist has been restricted further.

All are among the changes that will go into effect this season, which starts with 11 Bowl Subdivision games Aug. 27.

Targeting, generally defined as leading with the helmet to make forcible above-the-shoulder contact with an opponent, continues to carry a 15-yard penalty and the ejection of the flagged player. Players ejected in the second half are required to sit out the first half of the following game.