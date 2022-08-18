Albert Pujols hits grand slam, leads Adam Wainwright, Cardinals over Rockies

“We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting ourselves to play early in the year,” Pujols said. “We didn’t, but we had some glimpses here and there. Now we’re playing the best baseball we have played all year long.”

Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies, 13-0, in St. Louis Thursday for a three-game sweep.

“He looks the same as when he left to me,” Wainwright said. “This is what he’s supposed to look like, here this stadium, doing these things.”

The Elias Sports Bureau said the Cardinals are the first team in big league history to have a player at least 40 years old hit a grand slam and another at least 40 to pitch seven shutout innings in the same game. Pujols is 42, two years older than Wainwright.

The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the second inning to leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after attempting to cover first base and Blackmon was removed an inning after beating out an infield single.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Blackmon is not expected to go on the injured list, but will probably not start in the next game. He wasn’t as confident on Senzatela’s outlook. Both players will be re-evaluated Friday.

Career-high for Bregman powers Astros

Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the White Sox, 21-5, in Chicago.

Houston’s run total tied for the second most in team history — the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019.

The Astros wound up with 25 hits as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and former Red Sox Christian Vazquez tied career highs with four each. Chas McCormick, who had five RBIs, and Trey Mancini homered for the AL West leaders.

Dodgers TV reporter hurt on slide

David Vassegh, a Los Angeles Dodgers television and radio reporter, said he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs when he tumbled and crashed into the padding at the end of his slide down “Bernie’s Chalet,” where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer takes up residence behind the American Family Field left-field stands. Bernie celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down the giant, white slide.

Vassegh is the host of the “Dodger Talk” show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and periodically works as a reporter on Los Angeles’s telecasts as well. He was working in his television capacity when he went down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ Wednesday night game.

The first time, he was filmed at the top of the slide, and everything went fine. Then he went down again, so he could get footage of him coming down.

That’s when the problem occurred. Vassegh went sideways, and his right arm crashed into the padding.

Vassegh went to an urgent care facility and was back at work by the fifth inning. Vassegh had his right arm in a cast as he conducted a postgame interview with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

No shoulder damage for Twins’ Mahle

The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage, and the Minnesota Twins righthander avoided landing on the injured list.

The Twins announced that Mahle will be listed as day to day with general soreness and fatigue, after their newest starting pitcher was pulled from his outing Wednesday in the third inning. His next turn in the rotation is unclear.

Making his third start since he was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before his early exit against Kansas City. He pitched 2⅓ innings of hitless ball, throwing 29 of 42 pitches for strikes with diminished velocity.

White Sox sign SS Andrus

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources told ESPN. Andrus, who was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland on Friday … Andrew McCutchen homered twice in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-3 win against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to split the four-game series. It was McCutchen’s 19th career multi-homer game and first since June 1, 2021, when he also hit a pair for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 blowout of the Cincinnati Reds. McCutchen had three RBIs against the Dodgers. His homers against were a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third … Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run home run, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics, 10-3, in Arlington, Texas.