Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur eliminated at US Men’s Amateur Championship

Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur saw his impressive stretch of golf at the 2022 US Men’s Amateur Championship come to an end Thursday at Paramus, N.J.

Francoeur lost to Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pa., 3 and 2, in the Round of 32 Thursday.

The former St. John’s Prep star reached the Round of 32 by first finishing inside the top 64 of the two-day stroke-play section that took place Monday and Tuesday. He then won his match-play opener Wednesday, defeating David Timmins of Sandy, Utah, 3 and 2.