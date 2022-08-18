Buccaneers still don’t know when Tom Brady will return

Brady hasn’t practiced with the Buccaneers since being excused Aug. 11 for what Bowles called a planned absence from the team to address “personal things.” Bowles said then that the 45-year-old quarterback’s break from practice was arranged before camp opened and that he wouldn’t return until after the exhibition against Tennessee.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said. “We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. But we’ll check on it. We’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out.”

Brady didn’t play in the Buccaneers’ preseason opener, a loss to Miami. Veteran Blaine Gabbert started, with Kyle Trask, their second-round draft pick in 2020, getting much of the work.

Bowles said the extra work with Brady out has been great for Gabbert mentally.

“The plays might not be there all the time, but the mental reps and what he’s getting and making the right play is very important, not just making a wild play and making the right play,” Bowles said. “So it’s been great to have him there.”

Brady won’t be the only one not playing for the Buccaneers on Saturday night. Bowles said wide receiver Julio Jones, who practiced Wednesday and Thursday, won’t play. Wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in Nashville as they recover from injured hamstrings.

Jets’ Wilson back at team facility

Zach Wilson returned to the Jets’ facility Thursday, eager to begin rehabilitation on his surgically repaired right knee. The second-year quarterback had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn meniscus. He also has a bone bruise in the knee and is expected to be sidelined the next few weeks as he recovers. “Zach flew back last night and he’s here today,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s already walking. He’s in really good spirits. And he’s champing at the bit to get to rehab.” The Jets haven’t ruled out the possibility Wilson could be ready to play in the regular-season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. But New York also will not rush back the quarterback, which means Joe Flacco could start a few games … After an impressive NFL debut in Pittsburgh’s preseason-opening win over Seattle last week that included throwing for the clinching touchdown in the final seconds, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will see the field far earlier on Saturday when the Steelers visit Jacksonville. Mike Tomlin said Thursday he plans to have Pickett see action in the first half against the Jaguars, a decision the longtime Steelers coach made to get a glimpse of how Pickett handles facing more experienced players. Pickett has spent the majority of this week working with the second team, not a promotion so much as a planned experiment. Pickett is still listed as third on the depth chart behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.