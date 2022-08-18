fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL

Canadiens GM: Goaltender Carey Price could miss season with knee injury

By Associated PressUpdated August 18, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had knee surgery last summer and sought help in October for substance abuse.Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said news about Carey Price’s knee is “discouraging” and that the star goaltender may not play this season.

Speaking Thursday after acquiring forward Sean Monahan from Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn’t be enough.

After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game. He underwent knee surgery last summer and sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program in October for substance abuse.

Price has four years left on his contract at $31.25 million.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video