Deshaun Watson’s suspension extended to 11 games, per reports

Deshaun Watson’s suspension from the NFL has been extended from six to 11 games as part of an agreement between the NFL and its players association, according to multiple reports. It also includes a $5 million fine.
Watson was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by two dozen women in Texas. The alleged incidents occurred during massages he had arranged while he was a member of the Houston Texans. Watson settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by the women.
On July 15, 30 women settled lawsuits against the Texans after claiming the team ignored and enabled Watson as he harassed and assaulted them during the therapy sessions. Terms of the settlements were kept confidential.
Watson was initially suspended for six games on Aug. 1. The NFLPA issued a joint statement with Watson at the time saying it would not appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, and urged the league to follow suit.
But the NFL, which had pushed for an indefinite suspension, elected to appeal the decision on Aug. 3, with commissioner Roger Goodell appointing former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal.
Last week it was reported that Watson offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine, but the league did not agree to the deal.
Watson sat out the 2021 season with the Texans while an investigation was underway, then was traded to the Browns on March 18 in exchange for three first-round draft picks and six selections overall. Cleveland then signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.