Deshaun Watson’s suspension extended to 11 games, per reports

Deshaun Watson’s suspension from the NFL has been extended from six to 11 games as part of an agreement between the NFL and its players association, according to multiple reports. It also includes a $5 million fine.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by two dozen women in Texas. The alleged incidents occurred during massages he had arranged while he was a member of the Houston Texans. Watson settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by the women.

On July 15, 30 women settled lawsuits against the Texans after claiming the team ignored and enabled Watson as he harassed and assaulted them during the therapy sessions. Terms of the settlements were kept confidential.