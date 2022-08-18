Game 119: Red Sox at Pirates lineups and notes

Nate Eovaldi was slated to be on the mound, but he will skip this turn after experiencing soreness in his neck and shoulder area on Wednesday. Josh Winckowski will get the start instead.

The Red Sox overcame a rough first inning and bounced back for an 8-3 win over the Pirates Wednesday . They have won five of their last six and will look to extend their winning streak to four by completing a sweep in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Lineups

RED SOX (59-59): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.69 ERA)

PIRATES (45-72): TBA

Pitching: RHP JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.45 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Brubaker: Eric Hosmer 3-7, Tommy Pham 0-8

Pirates vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Pittsburgh batters

Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo is hitting .447 (17-for-38) with 11 runs in his last 11 games.

Notes: In his last start, Winckowski had a shutout through five innings against the Orioles before giving up three in the sixth. … Brubaker has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of six starts since his last win on June 30. His 117 strikeouts in 113⅓ innings lead the Pirates. … The Red Sox have a six-game streak in which their starters lasted at least five innings and gave up three runs or fewer. … The Sox will head to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles that begins Friday. Sunday’s series finale will be played at Muncy Bank Ballypark in Williamsport, Pa., as part of the MLB Little League Classic.

Kutter Crawford, Michael Wacha, and Nick Pivetta will be the starters against Baltimore.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.