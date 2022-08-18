James Paxton to undergo exam after suffering tightness in his left lat muscle during a rehab start

Now, that forecast is in jeopardy. Paxton, pitching in his first official game in 499 days on Thursday morning, exited his scheduled three-inning Florida Complex League rehab start after facing just two batters. According to the team, Paxton is experiencing tightness in his left lat muscle and will be examined on Friday to determine the severity of the injury and what it means for his rehab.

PITTSBURGH — When the Red Sox signed lefthander James Paxton to a one-year, $6 million deal with a two-year, $26 million team option this winter, they did so with hope that the veteran — who had Tommy John surgery in April 2021 — could add to their starting pitching depth at some point in the second half. Perhaps, the team thought, he could contribute in a fashion in 2022 similar to the role played by Chris Sale down the stretch in 2021.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s mild, it’s nothing major, and just a few days down and then get back to it,” said manager Alex Cora. “But [I’m] a little bit down for him. I know he’s busted his butt to get to this point.”

The timing of the injury is particularly disappointing given that Paxton had been showing a sharp arsenal — headlined by a fastball that reached the mid-90s — in the days preceding his rehab start.

“He looked really good,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “You could tell he was turning a corner a couple of weeks ago when it became more about his arsenal and pitching than how he felt, so it’s a bummer that he got roadblocked again.”

The Sox had seen a path for Paxton to contribute in the rotation by early-September. If he needs to be shut down, any contributions in 2022 would become difficult.

Would the Sox consider exercising the two-year, $26 million option on Paxton if they don’t see him pitch in the big leagues this year?

“I don’t want to get into that until we know where we’re at. Let’s see how we come out of [Friday’s exam],” said Bloom. “I think regardless, the [option] decision is at the end of the season so we’ll wait until then. But first things first, we have to see the severity of this injury and what the next steps are.”

. . .

When the Red Sox moved to acquire Eric Hosmer at the trade deadline, Bloom said one benefit of the move would be that it would allow prospect Triston Casas to tell the team when he was ready, rather than having his initial big league exposure dictated by team need.

In 13 games since the deadline, Casas is hitting .298/.411/.511 with a homer and seven doubles. What is that performance telling the Sox?

“What he’s done, especially recently, is really impressive. Obviously he’s still [in Triple A],” said Bloom. “So long as that’s the case, it’s fair to assume that we think that’s the best spot for him. But once he got rolling coming back off the [ankle injury that sidelined him from mid-May to mid-July], he’s played really well.”

. . .

Righthander Hirokazu Sawamura has entered Alex Cora’s circle of late-inning trust. The righthander has thrown 6⅓ scoreless innings in six August appearances while striking out nine and featuring a fastball that has touched 98 mph with a splitter that has registered as high as 96 mph, one of the hardest in the game.

With that performance, Cora has felt increasingly comfortable inserting Sawamura into high-leverage situations in the seventh inning.

“His stuff is nasty right now,” said Cora. “The velocity spike is eye-opening. I talked to him in spring training. Sometimes [pitchers] don’t understand how good they are. I asked him, ‘Just tell me one big pitcher who throws 98 with a 96 mile per hour split.’ There’s not too many.”

. . .

Lefthander Matt Strahm joined the Red Sox for the series finale in Pittsburgh but wasn’t activated. Still, the Sox plan to activate him (once they identify the right countermove) over their weekend series in Baltimore.

Strahm (3-3, 3.58 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 27⅔ innings) is eager to contribute after missing more than five weeks due to a comebacker that left him with a left wrist contusion. He said that it took more time than expected for him to be able to snap his wrist in a way that would allow him to shape his breaking ball, but that over the last 10 days, he’s gotten over that hurdle to the point where he expects to contribute.

“It’s been way too long,” said Strahm. “I’m just ready to get back to my normal routine and back in the swing of things.”

. . .

Righthander Tyler Danish, who’d been close to returning from a rehab assignment from his time on the sidelines with a forearm strain, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to Cora. He remains isolated from the team, and will likely require at least a few bullpen sessions before the team can consider activating him . . . Righthander Brayan Bello (groin) will get a second rehab start, pitching for Triple-A Worcester on Friday . . . Cora was planning to give J.D. Martinez the night off on Thursday and insert Rafael Devers as the designated hitter, but changed his mind after seeing Martinez take three walks on Wednesday. Cora wanted to give Martinez a chance to build upon his control of the strike zone. “Hopefully that’s just the beginning of something good,” said Cora.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.