Jessica Korda makes three eagles in one round to tie a Ladies European Tour record

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Jessica Korda made three eagles Thursday in an 11-under-par 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande.

Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour.

The American was at 7 under after seven holes following eagles at the par-5 second and sixth holes. She added her third eagle on the 16th, also a par-5.