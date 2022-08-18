Judge sets January 2024 trial for LIV Golf suit against PGA Tour

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Players from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024.

Depending on whether LIV attorneys proceed with a preliminary injunction — the judge said she had room on her schedule in late September or early October — that means PGA Tour players who have been suspended for signing with the rival league could go through another year of not being allowed at PGA Tour events.