Kurt Busch to miss final two races of NASCAR’s regular season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR’s Cup regular season, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing announced Thursday on social media.

“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one."

The former Cup champion was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for Busch and will continue at Watkins Glen on Sunday and in the regular-season finale at Daytona the following week.