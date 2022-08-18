Morgan Smith and Rebecca Skoler to square off in final round of 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship

Morgan Smith and Rebecca Skoler advanced to the final round of the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at The Orchards in South Hadley.
Both players had contrasting paths to the finals Thursday, as Smith kept her strong week rolling by knocking off defending champion Catie Schernecker, 3 and 2. Skoler edged Emma Abramson in a match that went the distance.
For Smith — who reached the quarterfinals last year — her victory was the latest indication that an offseason of work has paid dividends.
“I started working out two hours a day, six days a week, all winter long,” Smith said. “Now I’m hitting it 240 [yards], I can hit some of the par-5s in two, and I feel a lot stronger on the golf course. When I won the New England Women’s Amateur by 12 [strokes], I said, ‘I can do this.’ ”
The two will square off in the 18-hole championship match at 7:30 a.m. Friday.