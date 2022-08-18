NFL is still letting Deshaun Watson off with a relative slap on the wrist

The saga, which lasted a year and a half, is finally resolved and soon will be out of the news cycle. The NFL can boast that the suspension is unprecedented — much stronger than the four games given to Ben Roethlisberger and Greg Hardy and six games to Ezekiel Elliott for their violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Browns quarterback accepted an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine, and mandatory counseling for allegedly assaulting several massage therapists.

The NFL got the finality it desired with the Deshaun Watson case Thursday.

But in reality, the NFL let Watson off the hook. This outcome is a big win for him.

The NFL was pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least a year. Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, who handed out the initial punishment, came up with six games. The 11-game suspension is basically meeting in the middle.

With the settlement, Watson found a path to getting on the field in 2022. It also allows him to save millions of dollars. And it allows the Browns to get away with their shameful and greedy courting of Watson.

Robinson noted that Watson didn’t show any remorse during the disciplinary process, and he didn’t again Thursday.

“I stand on my innocence,” he told reporters in Cleveland. “I always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.”

The NFL’s penalty certainly isn’t going to make Watson feel any remorse.

What’s remarkable is that Watson was operating from a position of weakness. The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement allowed commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the six-game suspension, appoint his own hearing officer, and increase the punishment to whatever he saw fit. There weren’t many barriers standing in the way of Goodell imposing a year-long suspension.

Watson’s only leverage was the threat of a federal lawsuit, but it would have been lengthy and costly —millions in legal fees and potentially tens of millions in salary for Watson. The NFL had a strong chance of prevailing.

But the NFL apparently doesn’t want the Watson saga to remain in the news cycle for another two years. That may be the only reason to explain this settlement at 11 games.

For his repugnant and borderline illegal behavior — a Houston grand jury ultimately declined to press charges — the NFL is letting Watson off with a relative slap on the wrist.

He will lose $5.6325 million — the $5 million fine plus $632,500 in game checks ($57,500 for 11 games). That’s a pittance for Watson, who signed a record-breaking contract with the Browns this spring for five years and $230 million, with every penny fully guaranteed.

Watson will miss two-thirds of this season, but he’ll still pocket nearly $40 million this year. If Jacoby Brissett can keep the Browns afloat, Watson will be back to play the hero over the Cleveland’s final six games. His first game back should be in Week 13 at — you guessed it — the Houston Texans.

And then Watson gets to move on with his life in 2023 without a care in the world. He’ll be free to play all 17 games. And he’ll be free to collect the $184 million left on the contract that the Browns shamefully signed him to this offseason, while Watson was under investigation.

The Browns owners, too, are let off the hook with this settlement. The Haslams gave Watson a contract structure designed to ease the financial harm of a suspension this year, with a $45 million signing bonus and just a $1 million salary.

In the NFL, signing bonuses don’t get touched by suspensions. Had Watson been suspended the full year, the Haslams would be paying him $45 million to miss all 17 games, and they still would have to find a new quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead the Haslams can save face and get Watson back for the stretch run.

Another reason the 11-game suspension is a far better outcome for Watson than a full year: His contract would have tolled, or been pushed back a year. That means a five-year, $230 million deal would have become a six-year, $230 million deal. That one extra year to reach free agency could have cost Watson, who turns 27 next month, tens of millions.

And the settlement allows Watson to take the entire financial hit in 2022, as his contract was crafted. Had he gone to court and lost, he would have had to serve his suspension in 2023, when he would miss $2.5 million per game. Instead he loses $57,500 per game.

Watson’s punishment is unprecedented in the NFL’s sphere. But it’s not a satisfying one. Watson won’t suffer many consequences for his grotesque behavior.

It’s an 11-game suspension, but a big win for Watson.

