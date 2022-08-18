Nick Yorke trying to make the most of his injury-plagued season

He hit just .245 in his first 34 games this year for High A Greenville. Yorke played in just 18 games in June and July, batting .203. It looked like it might be a wash of a season for Yorke, but finally, he’s picked up some steam in his last 10 games, batting .302/.340/.558 with three home runs.

Nick Yorke had to battle this year. After a 2021 season in which he was recognized as the Red Sox’ minor league offensive player of the year, Yorke has struggled this year with turf toe and wrist injuries that cost him parts of the season.

Advertisement

Like most hitters, Yorke, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round (17th overall) in the 2020 amateur draft, thrives on finding a groove. His inability to do so this year likely factored in his drop in production.

Yorke, however, isn’t a stranger to slow starts.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Last May, Yorke hit just .195 with no homers in 91 plate appearances for Low A Salem. After that, Yorke took off, batting .325 with 14 homers and a whopping .928 OPS the rest of the way between Salem and High A Greenville.

“With Nick, so much of it comes down to consistency,” said Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni. “And although he would never tell you this, it’s difficult to stay consistent when you have these minor injuries that have popped up the way they have. It’s not just timing or pitch selection, but it’s getting to your ‘A’ swing. And more importantly, bringing that ‘A’ swing every day. It’s the omnipresent challenge for hitters generally, and for Nick it’s no exception.”

His teammate, Blaze Jordan, so far has handled every level the Sox have thrown his way. Upon his most recent promotion to High A Greenville, Jordan, who was drafted in the third round of the 2020 amateur draft, was hitting .423 with three homers in 31 plate appearances.

Advertisement

“I’ve been most impressed by how disciplined Blaze has been with his approach, given the fact that he’s still so young,” Toboni said. “His pitch selection, the way he shrinks the zone, he’s come a long way since we’ve drafted him.”

Jordan is still just 19 years old while Yorke is 20. Both, of late, , have continued to pave a successful path through the Red Sox system.

Valdez has versatility

Red Sox infield/outfield prospect Enmanuel Valdez continues to flex some of his skills at the plate this year. Valdez, who was involved in the Christan Vázquez trade to the Astros on Aug. 2, hit .357/.463/.649 with 11 homers for Double A Corpus Christi. When Houston promoted him to Triple A Sugar Land, he kept on pace with some of those numbers, batting .296/.347/.560 with 10 homers, and a .907 OPS.

“His bat is his carrying too,” one American League scout said. “The kid can hit. He has very good strike zone awareness and stays in the zone a lot. He makes hard contact to all fields. He has a plus bat with average power. His bat will get him to the big leagues.”

Unquestionably, Valdez’s bat is his most promising tool. Heading into Thursday, the lefthanded hitting infielder was batting .256/.365/.558 with four homers for Triple A Worcester.

The glove, though, leaves a lot to be desired with one evaluator calling him a fringe to average second baseman. Nevertheless, the Sox don’t believe it to be that much of an issue.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we’re going to be like, ‘Wow, this guy is the future shortstop of the Boston Red Sox,’”said Gus Quattlebaum, the Sox’ vice president of professional scouting. “But we do think he’s versatile enough to play second and left.

“If he hits enough, it won’t matter as much. But we are confident with our player development, that a lot of our kids have gotten better defensively, regardless of what position they’re thrown in. Not everyone’s Mookie [Betts], where he can throw him in the outfield with zero experience. But [Valdez] is someone that’s athletic enough.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.