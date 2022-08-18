The Red Sox can’t afford another lackluster effort like this loss to the Pirates

A team trying to stay on the periphery of the playoff race didn’t show up. They fell behind, 2-0, in the first inning then played like zombies the rest of the night.

That made Thursday night’s 8-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates a conspicuous outlier, especially with what’s at stake.

PITTSBURGH — Like any other team, the Red Sox have suffered some lopsided losses during Alex Cora’s tenure as manager. But rarely have there been days when it looked like the Sox weren’t interested.

“It’s going to happen, right? But we’re better than this,” Cora said.

Are they? The Sox are 59-60 and in last place in the American League East. They’re seventh in the race for three wild card playoff spots.

Advertisement

They should be better, yes. But after 119 games, nearly 75 percent of the season, this is who they are until they prove otherwise.

Starting with Baltimore on Friday night at Camden Yards, the next 12 games are against teams the Sox trail in the wild card race. They need to win eight of those games, not six.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Now you’ve got to win series,” Cora said.

It’s unreasonable to expect a sweep on the road, even against a bad team like the Pirates. But Pittsburgh was 45-72 and had lost seven in a row. They’re preparing for next season.

Their starter, JT Brubaker, had lost 23 games since the start of last season, the fourth-most in the majors. The job was to complete a three-game sweep, gain some ground and move on to Baltimore having won six of seven.

But Brubaker threw seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven without a walk.

The Sox finished with five hits, all singles, and struck out 10 times.

Xander Bogaerts holds his hand after getting hit in the fourth inning Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Philip G. Pavely/Associated Press

“We didn’t make adjustments; we didn’t put pressure on him,” Cora said. “From pitch one he was on the attack and we kept swinging. We expanded the [strike] zone on him.”

Advertisement

The Sox were unable to advance a runner to second base until the seventh inning and that was because of an error. By then they were down, 8-0.

The Sox are fourth in the American League in runs per game and first in doubles. When they’re successful, it’s by building rallies and running the bases aggressively.

When they’re not, they don’t have the power to deliver a big punch and get back in the game quickly.

Rafael Devers leads the Sox with 25 homers. Trevor Story, who hasn’t played since July 12, is second with 15. Bobby Dalbec, now a bench player, is third with 11.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez have hit nine each. That’s why the Sox are 3-44 when they trail after six innings. They won 12 such games last season.

“We have to find ways to score runs,” Cora said.

Rookie Josh Winckowski, who has filled a rotation spot competently since late May, allowed six runs over five innings.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh’s best hitter, belted a two-run homer in the first inning, hammering a cutter that floated to the top of the strike zone.

Reynolds did the same against Rich Hill on Wednesday. Hill then retired 12 in a row and the Sox quickly got back in the game.

This time Winckowski allowed a two-run opposite-field double by Ben Gamel in the third inning and another two-run shot by Reynolds in the fifth. That was on a sinker that stayed over the plate like it was on a tee.

Advertisement

Winckowski has allowed 17 earned runs on 31 hits [six of them home runs] over 23⅔ innings in his last five starts. He has hit a wall.

Winckowski stumbled Thursday night against the Pirates. Justin K. Aller/Getty

Winckowski didn’t make any excuses.

“The team overall is headed in a great direction. I think that makes tonight all the more frustrating for me,” he said. “We’ve been on a good roll and I feel like I kind of knocked us off the rails a little bit with my own performance.”

The Sox were on a decent roll at least. Thursday was a step back. They can’t afford too many more.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.