Revolution sign Carles Gil’s younger brother Nacho

The Revolution hit the jackpot with Carles Gil, who joined MLS unheralded in 2019 and became the league’s MVP last season.
Now the Revolution are hoping for a similar boost from Gil’s brother, Nacho Gil, who signed with the team Thursday.
Nacho (short for Ignacio) Gil, 26, three years younger than Carles, followed his brother into the Valencia CF system and has proven to be a skillful journeyman pro, mostly competing at the second division level. Nacho, a free agent after performing for CF Cartagena last season, has played 218 games since turning pro in 2014, 22 of them in La Liga, Spain’s first division, with Valencia and Las Palmas.
Nacho, a right-footed left winger/midfielder, is listed at 5 feet 7 inches, slightly shorter than Carles, who is left-footed. Nacho’s experience has mostly been in La Liga II, playing alongside teammates such as former Revolution midfielder Wilfried Zahibo and forward Cristian (Chicho) Arango, now Los Angeles FC’s leading scorer, with Valencia’s “B” team in Mestalla. Nacho also played for Elche and Ponferradina.
The Revolution (8-7-10, 34 points) have overcome injuries in compiling a five-game unbeaten streak going into a visit to CF Montreal Saturday. The latest Revolution player to go down was midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum, injured in the first half of a 2-2 tie at Toronto FC Wednesday.
Nacho, who began training with the Revolution last week, will fill an international roster spot vacated by outside midfielder Arnor Traustason, who joined IFK Norrkoping last week. The Revolution have been seeking replacements on the wing for Traustason and Sebastian Lletget (traded to FC Dallas), and depth behind Dylan Borrero (leg injury). Nacho can fill in on either wing and also provide depth in central midfield.
Nacho totaled 24 appearances and one goal for Cartagena last year, missing part of the season with a shoulder injury.
