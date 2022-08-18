Revolution sign Carles Gil’s younger brother Nacho

The Revolution hit the jackpot with Carles Gil, who joined MLS unheralded in 2019 and became the league’s MVP last season.

Now the Revolution are hoping for a similar boost from Gil’s brother, Nacho Gil, who signed with the team Thursday.

Nacho (short for Ignacio) Gil, 26, three years younger than Carles, followed his brother into the Valencia CF system and has proven to be a skillful journeyman pro, mostly competing at the second division level. Nacho, a free agent after performing for CF Cartagena last season, has played 218 games since turning pro in 2014, 22 of them in La Liga, Spain’s first division, with Valencia and Las Palmas.