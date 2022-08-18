Unable to rally late, Red Sox pummeled in series finale setback in Pittsburgh

For the second straight night, the Red Sox fell into a 2-0 first-inning hole when Pirates centerfielder Bryan Reynolds blasted a first-inning, two-run homer, this one on a two-strike cutter from Sox starter Josh Winckowski that stayed over the middle of the plate. In contrast to Wednesday, however, neither the Red Sox starting pitcher nor their offense immediately rebounded from that early hole.

On Thursday night, the Red Sox had an opportunity to build on their recently strong play — wins in each of their last three games and in five of their six — by sweeping the cellar-dwelling Pirates. Instead, the Sox took part in their own exploration of the most recent Eckism, venturing into the metaphysical void with an ugly 8-2 loss in which they pulled off the triple play of poor hitting, pitching, and fielding.

Winckowski, who was pressed into duty for Thursday’s game when Nate Eovaldi was scratched due to soreness in his neck and shoulder region, proved unable to navigate the top of the Pirates’ order.

In the first, No. 2 hitter Kevin Newman singled in front of Reynolds’ 19th homer of the year. In the third inning, after two quick outs, Winckowski yielded hits to Newman and Reynolds in front of a Ben Gamel opposite-field shot to deep left that ticked off the glove of Tommy Pham on the warning track for two runs and a 4-0 Pirates lead.

Then, in the fifth, Newman again singled with one out. Winckowski worked carefully to Reynolds, falling behind 3-0, before becoming careless in search of a first strike. His sinker dropped into a nitro zone in the middle of the strike zone, and Reynolds crushed it into the right-field bleachers for another two-run homer — his 20th of the year, and the 3,000th in the history of PNC Park.

Winckowski’s night soon concluded with an unsightly line of six runs allowed on seven hits and two homers over five innings with just two strikeouts, an effort that continued to raise questions about how he can find a path to success while rarely missing bats.

The 24-year-old entered the night with a 6.6 percent swing-and-miss rate, second-lowest in MLB among pitchers who had thrown at least 50 innings. He’s struck out two or fewer batters in an outing of at least five innings five times this year, tied with crafty veterans Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke for second most in the big leagues.

That approach would be workable if Winckowski’s stuff proved anathema to barrels, but that has not been the case over the past five weeks. The rookie has allowed nine homers in his last seven starts (34⅔ innings). The six runs Winckowski (5.19 ERA) allowed on Thursday matched the total that all five Sox starters had allowed in their previous turn of the rotation while working to a combined 1.74 ERA.

Of course, his struggles were matched — and arguably exceeded — by a Red Sox offense that proved listless against Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker. The Pirates righthander – who entered the contest with a 2-10 record and 4.45 ERA — overpowered the Sox chiefly on the strength of a darting sinker that alternately left the Sox frozen or flailing.

Through six innings, the Sox managed just one hit — a second-inning Alex Verdugo single that was immediately followed by a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play against J.D. Martinez. The team did not have a runner reach scoring position until two outs in the seventh inning, when Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz threw away a potential double-play relay. Yet the Sox — down 8-0 by that point — could not capitalize, with Martinez quickly grounding out to end the frame.

Brubaker matched a career-high with seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits (both singles), walking none, and striking out seven. Of the 65 sinkers and sliders he threw, 28 resulted in either a called strike or swing-and-miss.

The Sox awakened in the eighth against the Pirates bullpen, plating a pair of runs that were charged to reliever Zach Thompson and stringing together several plate appearances in which they refused to expand the strike zone. But with two outs and the bases loaded, Verdugo chased a slider off the plate from lefthander Manny Banuelos, ending what proved the only meaningful Red Sox threat of the night.

Though the Sox claimed wins in two of three contests in Pittsburgh, their loss on Thursday felt like a missed opportunity as the team prepares for a string of series against the AL East. The Sox will carry a losing record (59-60) into Baltimore that kicks off a string of nine straight contests against the Orioles, Rays, and Blue Jays.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.