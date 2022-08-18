What to watch for when the Patriots and Panthers square off Friday night

The Patriots second-year quarterback said Wednesday that he hopes to play in Exhibition Game 2 against the Panthers, and that’s a likely indication that he’ll see at least a quarter’s worth of snaps.

Following a pair of joint practices with Carolina, Jones indicated that he’s feeling more comfortable in New England’s new streamlined offensive scheme, and his performances bear that out.

Jones looked confident throughout the individual and teams drills (he completed around 70 percent of his passes in the seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods) and was less apt to duck and run for daylight as he had in some earlier practices.

“We had some good work against the Panthers,” said Jones, who took snaps against a mix of Carolina starters and backups. “They were a top-five defense last year and are continuing to grow.

“It was really good to get our offense against a really good defense, let the young players see some really good players and schemes.”

Though Carolina coach Matt Rhule said he’ll play mostly his “2′s and 3′s” against the Patriots, getting Jones on the field to get his feet wet and whet his appetite for next week’s practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas seems to make sense.

All eyes will be on the sideline play-calling operation, which had both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling the shots against the Giants. Who sends in the calls if Jones is leading the huddle?

Here are some other things to keep your eyes on.

▪ Temperature check.

There were a number of headline-grabbing fracases in the two joint practice sessions that led to ejections on both sides. Will that spill over to the game?

The best guess is no, as Bill Belichick and Rhule have likely laid down the law when it comes to extracurricular activities.

The game is an opportunity for the second- and third-stringers to earn jobs, whether it’s with their current clubs or others. It’s hard to make an impression if you’ve been ejected.

▪ Zoning in.

New England’s new zone blocking scheme looked better this week, with the running backs identifying inside lanes more quickly. They’ve also been able to bounce outside and get around the edge when those lanes are clogged.

Isaiah Wynn’s absence is a concern (he’s day to day), but the Patriots have lots of talent on the offensive line, and fears that this unit wouldn’t jell and adjust to a new look seem a little misguided this early.

▪ Secondary matters.

New England’s depth took a hit with Malcolm Butler being sent to season-ending injured reserve with a hip ailment, but the flip side is that it creates an opportunity for others, specifically Shaun Wade.

Acquired last summer from the Ravens, Wade has shown flashes this summer. He has good mirror skills, active hands, and versatility. Wade has played both inside and out, and that’s big, considering the number of multiple-receiver looks the Patriots will get this year, particularly from AFC East foes Miami and Buffalo.

Having a bunch of hybrid, almost positionless players in the secondary will give New England the ability to mix and match with minimal substitutions while simultaneously keeping guys fresh.

▪ Catching on.

The Patriots’ top five receivers are set with Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton. Can one of the depth receivers force the club to keep six?

Kristian Wilkerson will miss time after being injured Wednesday, so the spotlight will be on Tre Nixon, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Josh Hammond. They will get lots of opportunities against the Panthers.

Nixon and Humphrey have shown this summer that they belong on a roster, be it here or elsewhere. Nixon is a gritty, fearless player with good hands. Humphrey is anything but little. At 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, he can get physical with — and dominate — defensive backs at times.

▪ Rookie moves.

Three rookies have seen their stock rise in recent practices, and they could affect all three phases of the game.

Cornerback Jack Jones has shown that he can stick with receivers of all shapes and sizes, and he has deflected myriad passes during the team periods. He was considered one of the best cover corners in the draft and he is living up to that rep.

Marcus Jones should get some chances at returning punts and kickoffs, where his quickness, speed, and ability to change directions without decelerating could give tacklers fits. As a bonus, the kid can play defense, as he showed with his excellent pick of Sam Darnold, deflecting the ball to himself and tiptoeing to the sideline.

Pierre Strong Jr. will get a ton of totes against the Panthers. He has a bunch of backs in front of him (Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery), so he needs to use his vision, instincts, and speed to turn defenders and turn heads to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

