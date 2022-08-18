fb-pixel Skip to main content

16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China

By The Associated PressUpdated August 18, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Residents walk with umbrellas near a puddle during a rainy day in Beijing, on Aug. 18.Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China’s Qinghai province.

A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on Wednesday night, state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday.

The flash flood affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said. Emergency authorities described it as a “mountain torrent” disaster in Datong county.

China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video