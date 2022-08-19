Additions and subtractions for ‘Sex Education’

Netflix’s wonderful coming-of-age dramedy “Sex Education” will be back for a fourth season. The news is that Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” will be joining the cast. He’ll play a famous cult author who is a tutor to Maeve (Emma Mackey), who will be in college in the US.

A number of cast members won’t be returning, including Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily, and Patricia Allison, who played Ola. But most of the regulars will be back, including Gillian Anderson and — phew — the amazing Ncuti Gatwa. He’s going to be taking over the lead role in “Doctor Who,” which begins filming in November.