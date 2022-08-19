fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Additions and subtractions for ‘Sex Education’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa in "Sex Education."Netflix

Netflix’s wonderful coming-of-age dramedy “Sex Education” will be back for a fourth season. The news is that Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” will be joining the cast. He’ll play a famous cult author who is a tutor to Maeve (Emma Mackey), who will be in college in the US.

A number of cast members won’t be returning, including Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily, and Patricia Allison, who played Ola. But most of the regulars will be back, including Gillian Anderson and — phew — the amazing Ncuti Gatwa. He’s going to be taking over the lead role in “Doctor Who,” which begins filming in November.

The fourth season of “Sex Education” will find Asa Butterfield’s Otis and Gatwa’s Eric starting college, while Otis pines for Maeve. It’s currently filming in Wales.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

