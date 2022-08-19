Bad Bunny transports fans to the tropics with a genre-melding stadium spectacular

Near the end of his frenzied Fenway Park show on Thursday night, Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny went on a brief trip. He hopped on a small island — its base outlined in neon, its top adorned by a single, fake palm tree — and began to sing the loping, anti-love song “Un Coco,” a cut from his recent blockbuster album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.” The island went airborne and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, soared along with it, traveling to the back of the stadium so his fans in Fenway’s rafters could catch a closer glimpse of him.

Bad Bunny has been one of pop’s largest personalities since breaking through with the 2016 single “Soy Peor.” Over the years, the singer-songwriter’s audience has grown as his musical palette has become more vast. He’s kept the beat-heavy rap/reggaeton fusion known as Latin trap at the core of his sound and his homeland of Puerto Rico at the center of his universe. But on Thursday night, his set showed his determinedly kaleidoscopic approach to genre, whirling through dreampop, hard rock, acoustic pop, and salsa — and a slew of other musical styles — before closing out with the ecstatic merengue breakdown of “Después de la Playa.”