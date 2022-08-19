Bad Bunny transports fans to the tropics with a genre-melding stadium spectacular

Near the end of his frenzied Fenway Park show on Thursday night, Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny went on a brief trip. He hopped on a small island — its base outlined in neon, its top adorned by a single, fake palm tree — and began to sing the loping, anti-love song “Un Coco,” a cut from his recent blockbuster album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.” The island went airborne and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, soared along with it, traveling to the back of the stadium so his fans in Fenway’s rafters could catch a closer glimpse of him.
Bad Bunny has been one of pop’s largest personalities since breaking through with the 2016 single “Soy Peor.” Over the years, the singer-songwriter’s audience has grown as his musical palette has become more vast. He’s kept the beat-heavy rap/reggaeton fusion known as Latin trap at the core of his sound and his homeland of Puerto Rico at the center of his universe. But on Thursday night, his set showed his determinedly kaleidoscopic approach to genre, whirling through dreampop, hard rock, acoustic pop, and salsa — and a slew of other musical styles — before closing out with the ecstatic merengue breakdown of “Después de la Playa.”
Advertisement
“Un Verano Sin Ti” (which translates to “A Summer Without You”) has been lodged at the top of music-streaming services’ charts since its release in May. In an interview that month with The New York Times, Bad Bunny called his genre-melding, politically pointed 23-song collection “a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist.” He put that idea into practice Thursday, performing on a palm-tree-dotted beach surrounded by video walls; the show opened with him dragging out a cooler and settling down in a beach chair, a microphone bearing the sad, single-eyed heart from the “Verano” cover in his hand. Once he’d launched into “Moscow Mule,” a pulsing come-on underpinned by an insistent beat, Bad Bunny didn’t let up for the next two-plus hours, with splashy fireworks, eye-popping video screens, and jubilant beachside dancers accompanying “Verano” tracks like the undulating “Party” and the percussive, anti-power-privatization broadside, “El Apagon,” as well as older cuts like the expansive “Vuelve.”
Bad Bunny’s current stadium jaunt, known as “World’s Hottest Tour,” is his second large-scale tour of 2022 — in March he stopped by TD Garden while on “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” which featured a completely different setlist. Thursday’s show showed why he was capable of pulling off such a feat, with his undeniable charm, dazzling staging, and ever-evolving songwriting combining for a spectacle that felt larger than even Fenway’s capacity.
Advertisement
BAD BUNNY
With Alesso. At Fenway Park, Friday.