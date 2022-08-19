Boston Ballet’s Citydance documentary celebrates the program’s reach, influence in its 30th year

In partnership with NBC10 Boston, Boston Ballet shares this program’s story through a new documentary, “Citydance 30,” airing first this weekend. The one-hour film chronicles the vibrancy of Citydance and highlights the impact the program has made over three decades since it was initiated by Bruce Marks in 1991. Interviews with program faculty, school teachers, parents, alumni, and recent graduates of the program reflect on personal moments of inspiration as well as life lessons extending well beyond the art form.

For 30 years, the center of Boston Ballet’s accessible, inclusive dance education offerings has been Citydance. Through a partnership with Boston Public Schools, the program annually provides 3,000 third graders in more than 130 classrooms a free introduction to the expressive power and joy of movement, from creative improvisation and multicultural dance traditions to classical ballet.

“Citydance opens up each student’s mind to so many different ways of thinking and different perspectives, [imagining] so many other possibilities,” program alumnus and lead instructor Austin Sa says in the documentary, adding that students’ experience of self-expression taps into “a side of themselves they’ve never seen before.”

“It is one of those things that can really define who you are and what you become in any area of life,” says renowned dancer/choreographer Ebony Williams, who was in the first group of Citydance students 30 years ago.

For many, Citydance is only the beginning. Out of each year’s participants, the program selects 400 enthusiastic, aspiring dancers to join a 10-week intensive at Boston Ballet. Those who want to continue further are given full scholarships to Boston Ballet School for as long as they commit to the training.

Boston Ballet’s artistic director Mikko Nissinen believes that even children who do not go forward with dance training find the program a meaningful touch point for experiencing the arts. “It warms my heart to hear how impactful it’s been,” Nissinen told the Globe. “We need to keep listening to the community, see what’s the need and work together, and pave the way for the art form at the same time. It’s a big bridge of access.”

The one-hour special will air on NBC10 Boston starting Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., on NECN Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra (with narration in Spanish) Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., with streaming options on the NBC and Telemundo Boston websites.

