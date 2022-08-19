‘The Buddy Holly Story’ keeps the focus on his ascent

It seems hard to believe now, but the early rock ‘n’ roll music of the 1950s positively horrified the adults of the era. In a few short years, Buddy Holly made some of the best music of his time, but like other contemporary idols, he was sometimes misunderstood. “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” the classic jukebox musical that has been making the rounds a lot longer than its subject was alive, still has something to say about the perpetual generation gap.

One thing we can all agree on: Your parents probably don’t “get” the music of your generation. Their parents didn’t get theirs, either. From swing to hip-hop, what’s popular in music has always provoked consternation among the previous generation.

Running through Aug. 28 at the North Shore Music Theatre, “Buddy” features Matt McClure, a veteran of several regional productions of the show, in the title role. Like the driven young man he plays, McClure is skinny, bespectacled, and soft-spoken — except when some industry gatekeeper balks at his progressive musical ideas.

“Button your lip,” he tells an imposing record producer in a string tie and a 10-gallon hat. Buddy may be a dweeb, but he knows he’s good, and he knows he’s the future.

The real Holly’s life, of course, ended in tragedy at just 22 years when the four-seat, single-engine plane he’d chartered in Iowa crashed into a cornfield shortly after takeoff.

Though the audience knows how the story ends, “Buddy” focuses on his ascent. Director Marcos Santana (who has also directed “In the Heights” and “West Side Story”) and his crew pay close attention to detail, from some impeccable period costuming to the pink settee on which Buddy’s new wife, Maria Elena, perches in a satin nightgown while he debuts “True Love Ways” for her, and her alone.

With Buddy, the Crickets – upright bassist Joe B. Mauldin (played by Brian Russell Carey) and drummer Jerry Allison (Seth Eliser) – work out their songs as though we’re witnessing their creation. “Peggy Sue” begins as an a cappella rhumba called “Cindy Lou” — they end it with “cha cha cha” — before it evolves into of Holly’s best-known rave-ups. All three actors are solid musicians, and McClure has Holly’s stutters and hiccups down to a T (as in Texas).

A long sequence that covers Holly’s legendary performances at the Apollo Theater in Harlem provides some uncomfortable tension. The segregation of the 1950s is unavoidable. “No more of that colored music!” as the Lubbock radio DJ who helped launch Holly to stardom shouts.

When the Crickets show up backstage at the Apollo, the other performers are shocked and amused to find out they’re white guys. “What color is Buddy Holly?” asks a sassy R&B singer (Jaelle Laguerre). She gets her answer when the nation’s latest hitmaker strolls in wearing a blinding white suit.

Buddy’s spontaneous wedding to the young Latina Maria Elena presents more drama. “Well, that’s that, then,” he says softly after calling his mother to tell her the good news, only to get an earful.

The extended finale recreates the revue-style concert of Buddy’s last night onstage, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. As Buddy and his tour mates, the Big Bopper (Craig Underwood) and Ritchie Valens (Ryan Reyes), prepare for the show, the backstage setting is evoked by a single prop – a rigging framework of ropes, pulleys, and sandbags. Credit scenic designer Kyle Dixon, a frequent Music Theatre returnee.

Advertisement

The ensemble takes full advantage of the theater’s iconic central stage. Robinson embodies the Big Bopper’s lasciviousness; the horn players tease out a mariachi flair for Buddy’s “Heartbeat,” which hints at one direction the singer may have headed had he lived.

“I want to do things people haven’t even started to think about,” Buddy says a little earlier in the show, as he’s leaving behind his manager and the Crickets for his new life in New York City. The show leaves you wondering.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” through Aug. 28 at North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. Directed by Marcos Santana. Tickets $63-88. (978) 232-7200 or nsmt.org

