Wayfair cuts 870 jobs, including 400 in Boston, as it reacts to decline in sales

The company is offering severance based on geography, tenure, and job level. In the US, for example, Wayfair is offering a minimum of 10 weeks of pay, as well as a continued vesting of employee equity through October.

Chief executive Niraj Shah announced the job cuts in a memo to all 18,000 employees on Friday morning. All North American workers were to be told on Friday if their jobs are affected, while those conversations had already begun with employees in Europe and Asia.

Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair is cutting 870 jobs, including 400 in its home city of Boston, as the company reacts to sales declines brought on in part by steep inflation.

The layoffs represent about 5 percent of the company’s global workforce, and 10 percent of its corporate team. The company expects to spend $30 million to $40 million related to the workforce reduction, a figure that primarily reflects severance costs.

Wayfair had benefited significantly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as many people refrained from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores and spent money on fixing up their homes. Wayfair executives expected revenue growth to continue into 2022. But as inflation picked up, consumer spending shifted, and revenue declined. The company’s stock was trading at nearly $200 a share at the start of the year, but suffered a precipitous drop since, and was trading in the low $70 range as of Friday morning.

The company had already initiated a hiring freeze in May, to keep a check on expenses.

“We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of ecommerce shopping, and I personally pushed hard to hire a strong team to support that growth,” Shah wrote. “This year, that growth has not materialized as we had anticipated. Our team is too large for the environment we are now in, and unfortunately we need to adjust.”

Shah explained that the workforce changes fall into three categories: thinning out management layers, better aligning the company’s work with its strategic priorities, and adjusting areas that grew faster than can be supported by the current revenue trajectory.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Wayfair reported disappointing second quarter earnings. On Aug. 4, Wayfair said its total net revenue for the April-June period fell 14.9 percent from the same time a year ago to $3.3 billion; US net revenue, meanwhile, dropped 9.7 percent to $2.8 billion. As a result, the company posted a $378 million loss for the quarter, compared to a profit of $131 million a year earlier.

Perhaps more alarming, the number of active customers — essentially the number of people who bought an item on Wayfair’s sites at least once in the preceding 12 months — dropped to 24 million from 31 million a year ago.

On Aug. 4, Shah told analysts that Wayfair’s customers are “being more deliberate about where their discretionary dollars are going” as prices rise at the gas station and the grocery store. Wayfair has also noticed that customers in general are shifting their discretionary spending away from goods to services, particularly with related to travel spending.

In his memo on Friday to employees, Shah wrote that Wayfair management is committed to steering the company “in a financially responsible manner.”

“We are actively navigating Wayfair towards a level of profitability that will allow us to control our own destiny, while still investing aggressively in the future,” Shah said. “The macro environment doesn’t change our belief in the size of the opportunity and we are moving purposely to seize that opportunity.”

He added that he and cofounder Steve Conine “remain as confident in the future as ever.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.