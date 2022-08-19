Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez set to tie the knot again with three-day Georgia wedding ceremony, reports say

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to get married again this weekend — this time with all the glitz and glamour fans might have expected of the first time around, reports say.
Less than two months after quietly getting married in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, Ben and JLo are reportedly ready to do it big with a three-day wedding celebration at Affleck’s private estate in Georgia, according to the New York Post’s Page Six and other news outlets.
Sources have told entertainment outlets the pair is inviting family and close friends, and a guest list of about 100 will likely include names like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo. A source told E News Lopez and Affleck “booked out scores of rooms at the best hotels in Savannah” for their guests.
Photos of a marquee being constructed at Affleck’s sprawling 87-acre riverfront property began circulating online on Thursday. Images of Bennifer and their blended family shopping on the streets of Savannah on Thursday were also shared.
Page Six reported that the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin on Friday with a rehearsal dinner, and Lopez and Affleck will tie the knot on Saturday. The outlet also reported there would be a barbecue on Sunday.
E News said that the celebration is being planned by event planner and interior designer Colin Cowie, and author and life coach Jay Shetty will preside over the ceremony. The outlet also reported that Lopez and Affleck have been active in the planning and a source said they have been “putting the final touches on everything.”
The “Tender Bar” star just turned 50, and the pair was recently seen promenading around Paris for their lavish honeymoon. It’s Bennifer’s world, and there’s plenty to celebrate these days.
