Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez set to tie the knot again with three-day Georgia wedding ceremony, reports say

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to get married again this weekend — this time with all the glitz and glamour fans might have expected of the first time around, reports say.

Less than two months after quietly getting married in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, Ben and JLo are reportedly ready to do it big with a three-day wedding celebration at Affleck’s private estate in Georgia, according to the New York Post’s Page Six and other news outlets.

Sources have told entertainment outlets the pair is inviting family and close friends, and a guest list of about 100 will likely include names like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo. A source told E News Lopez and Affleck “booked out scores of rooms at the best hotels in Savannah” for their guests.