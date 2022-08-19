Blind date: ‘I made the mistake of Bluebiking 2 miles to the restaurant in the heat’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: An extensive collection of mirrors used for calligraphy

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s quirky, electric, and one of a kind.

TED S.: 25 / life sciences consultant

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Drawing/painting outside

HIS HOBBIES: Hockey, surfing, Broadway musicals

7:30 P.M. COQUETTE, SEAPORT

ROLLING THE DICE

Kaitlin I grabbed a drink with friends to have some social interaction. I was a little nervous about what I was getting myself into, but at the same time I’m a bartender and teacher so I’m good at making conversation.

Ted I asked friends at work what I should wear. The restaurant looked quite posh, so I wasn’t sure if fancy attire was required. I made the mistake of Bluebiking 2 miles to the restaurant in the heat, so I was thankful that the venue had great AC.

Kaitlin I purposely showed up a few minutes late hoping not to be first. The hostess brought me to the table.

Ted She was around 15 minutes late. I was nervous and trying to think about my first line to open the conversation.

Kaitlin He’s not my usual type. He was wearing a crisp white button-down and had nice hair. He looked put together considering he Bluebiked in 100-degree heat.

Ted She was wearing a nice purple dress and heels. I was relieved I didn’t overdress.

TWIST OF FATE

Kaitlin He seemed pretty chill but a little nervous. We pretty much went straight to the drink menu. We talked about the basic get-to-know-yous, like job, family, school, etc. His personality definitely came out more as the night progressed.

Ted She works as a high school art teacher. We tried to figure out why we got matched up. We both like making and observing art.

Kaitlin We joked that we got paired simply by age, but then realized we are both into the arts, which may have had more to do with it. Other than that, I’m not sure we shared a lot of common interests.

Ted She lives pretty far north of the city and I typically work long hours, so it would be pretty difficult for anything meaningful to materialize.

Kaitlin We ordered plates to share: oysters, spinach dumplings, charred octopus, lamb meatballs, and crispy monkfish. I made him try a dehydrated lime, which he did not like. Food was delicious, service was great. The vibe of Coquette is great — I recommended it.

Ted The food was hit or miss, but when we ranked the plates from worst to best, we had almost opposite rankings.

Kaitlin I got more comfortable as time went on and drinks flowed. He had a really fun and light personality that was refreshing.

Ted I felt pretty comfortable and, obviously, with more cocktails came more comfort.

FEELING LUCKY?

Kaitlin We met up with my friends at Lucky’s, a bar down the street. I had previously planned to meet them after and was having a good time, so invited him along.

Ted I figured it would be a good way to see a part of the city I don’t typically frequent, so I agreed. Then I had to get home because I had work in the morning.

Kaitlin Probably not. I don’t think either of us was into it romantically. Fun experience though.

Ted I am on a five-week vacation, so the odds of a true date again are low.

POST-MORTEM

Kaitlin / B+

Ted / B

