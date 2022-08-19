Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Aug. 22-28

Join the author of Big Little Lies for Beyond the Page and Onto the Screen with Liane Moriarty, an online discussion hosted by GBH. The writer will discuss the television adaptations of her novels and the upcoming Peacock presentation of her latest work, Apples Never Fall. Free. 7 p.m. Register at wgbh.org/events .

Opens Friday

‘80s Nostalgia

Embark on a musical voyage back to 1982 at The Huntington Theatre with Sing Street, the theatrical adaptation of John Carney’s 2016 Irish film. The musical, which follows 16-year-old Conor as he starts a band to impress the mysterious Raphina, pays homage to tunes from the ‘80s. Times vary. Runs through October 2. Tickets $25 to $175, with discounts for students. huntingtontheatre.org

Friday-Sunday

Asian-American Celebration

Head to Chinatown for a weekend of movies for the whole family. The 16th annual Films at the Gate Festival highlights work by Asian immigrant and Asian-American filmmakers. In addition to the main feature films at 8 p.m. each night, entertainment will include family-friendly activities, performances, martial arts demonstrations, and more. Free. asiancdc.org/events/fatg2022

Saturday

Jazzy Tunes

Swing into the weekend with a day full of music at the 12th annual Boston Jazz Fest. Hear songs from musicians including singer-songwriter Kandace Springs and vocalist Pat Braxton. Held in the Seaport’s Maritime Park, the festival will honor jazz’s African-American roots. Noon to 9 p.m. Free. bostonjazzfest.org

Saturday

Ukrainian Independence

Experience Ukrainian culture at the Ukrainian Festival and Independence Day celebration at Boston University Beach. The event will include live music, group dances, food, children’s activities, arts and crafts, and more. Proceeds will benefit Ukrainian victims of war. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free. skyphilanthropy.org

